TECHNOLOGY
Michael A. Vitelli, executive VP, Sony Electronics Broadcast & Professional Co., Park Ridge, N.J., joins Sony Electronics Inc., Park Ridge, N.J., as president, consumer electronics group.
Michael Nurse, VP/GM, WBDC-TV Washington and wuni (tv) Worcester (Boston area), Mass., joins IMAKE Software & Services, Bethesda, Md., as VP, marketing and sales.
Appointments to Massive Media Group, Los Angeles: Gregory Harrison, director, strategic sales and marketing activities, Emotion Inc., Los Angeles, joins as VP, sales; Jason Keiles, director, international production planning, Universal Worldwide Television, Hollywood, Calif., named VP, business development.
Appointments at DMX Music, Los Angeles: Shari Green, manager, on-premise services, Seattle, named director of marketing, on-premise services; Marco Williams, director of affiliate sales, Military Channel Inc., Los Angeles, joins as senior affiliate marketing manager, Western region.
