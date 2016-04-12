Technicolor, Vubiquity Team Up on HDR Solution

Mark Turner, VP of partnership relations and business development for Technicolor, recently told B&C that this month’s NAB Show would see his company making HDR news, centered around real-time solutions that up-convert standard dynamic range (SDR) content to high dynamic range (HDR).

Looks like Technicolor got an early start.

Ahead of the April 16-21 broadcast confab in Las Vegas, the Paris-based media and entertainment tech company has announced a partnership with multiscreen digital distribution company Vubiquity, with Vubiquity incorporating Technicolor’s proprietary HDR technology into its services.

Network service providers and content owners that use Vubiquity’s VOD and live linear programming solutions will soon be able to offer consumers content in both native HDR and up-scaled from SDR to HDR. With more and more HDR-enabled TV sets hitting the market, the companies said they believe the offering will attract the attention of networks, pay TV providers and broadcasters interested in pushing new, all-HDR premium services.

“This announcement contributes to Technicolor’s ongoing mission to bring the best and most immersive cinematic-quality experience to as many people as possible around the world,” Turner said in a statement. “Vubiquity has a global network with hundreds of content partners and distributors. By embedding Technicolor technology into Vubiquity’s services, visually richer HDR experiences can reach more consumers at a faster pace.”

Vubiquity will incorporate not only Technicolor’s HDR Intelligent Tone Management solution — the tech that allows for existing SDR content to be up-converted to HDR — but also Technicolor’s backwards compatible distribution solution, allowing for encoded video to be delivered via a single stream, to both legacy SDR displays and HDR-enabled devices. Vubiquity figures to have the solution available for clients later this year.

“At Vubiquity we’re always looking for new technologies to enhance our suite of content services. Technicolor’s award-winning HDR technologies are a great addition to make available to our clients,” said Gabriel Berger, executive VP of sales for for the company. “Technicolor’s single stream and HDR up-conversion technologies are tools our clients will be able to access this year to dramatically expand their HDR capabilities.”