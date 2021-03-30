Technicolor Says It’s Now Deployed 10 Million Android TV Set-tops

Chest-thumping its rank as a supplier of Android TV set-tops to the global pay TV market, Technicolor said it has now deployed 10 million devices based on Google’s operating system.

“As the number one provider of Android TV STBs in the world, Technicolor Connected Home has worked successfully to meet network service provider (NSP) deployment requirements across the globe over the past year. We have met these demands despite the production and supply chain challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mounir Toutah, video product director for Technicolor Connected Home, in a statement.

Technicolor also touted data from Industry Research predicting that the Android TV set-top market will expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.8% from 2021-2026.

Most of Technicolor’s Android TV clients are in Europe, where the OS has been popular among operators for several years. But the company also distributes its boxes to Dish Network, WideOpenWest and Canada’s Cogeco, among seven North American clients.

“Subscribers appreciate the convenience of streamlining access to video services through NSP provided set-top boxes in the home as well as the added benefit of not incurring additional costs for retail equipment. Android TV has played an important role in improving the overall user experience and level of customer satisfaction, thus reducing churn, while elevating the reach of OTT content providers,” Toutah added.