Tech TV grabs BBC show
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen's Tech TV cable net has nabbed its first acquired program, British Broadcasting Corporation's (BBC) Tomorrow's World.
The magazine show, which premieres on Oct. 1, reports on global technological and scientific developments.
Tech TV has licensed 75 episodes of the half-hour series and will air Tomorrow's World daily in prime.
- Allison Romano
