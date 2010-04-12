Tech Leadership Awards: Vince Pace

The 3D broadcast of the NCAA Men's Basketball Championship

on April 5 in Indianapolis,

which CBS transmitted to digital cinemas nationwide, was the first time PACE

CEO Vince Pace had seen his Fusion 3D camera systems at work during a live

event from the audience's point of view.





Pace, who as a 3D technology supplier is famous for his

hands-on approach, was already on location at Augusta National Golf Club

preparing to shoot The Masters in 3D. So, he drove 120 miles to Conyers, Ga., to see the

Duke vs. Butler

contest in a theater there.





"It was very different for me, and it was fun," Pace says.

"I really got into the whole experience of watching the game. The interesting

thing about 3D is it really does capture athleticism and emotion, and college

sports are the perfect medium for that. There's a lot of intensity there."





Pace is a busy man as the technology he began tinkering with

a decade ago has gone mainstream. His stereoscopic 3D camera rigs were

instrumental in the James Cameron blockbuster Avatar, and he is now working

with television networks to make 3D sports production more affordable as new

pay-TV 3D channels prepare to launch this summer.





Pace, 52, got his start in another specialized medium:

underwater. His father's company made waterproof camera housings for films like

The Deep, and Pace, who started scuba diving at 14, became expert in underwater

production after years working with legendary cinematographer Al Giddings.

After taking over the family business, Pace developed the WetSet line of

waterproof cameras and provided underwater lighting systems for the Cameron

films The Abyss and Titanic.





Pace's partnership with Cameron evolved with the 2003

documentary Ghosts of the Abyss, for which he created his first 2D/3D camera

system. As director of cinematography, he also dived 2Â½ miles below the surface

in a miniature sub to capture images of the Titanic wreck. He began

experimenting with 3D sports in 2004, shooting an NFL game for Fox Sports. He

has since worked with the NBA and ESPN on numerous productions, and partnered

with NEP to create a dedicated 3D truck.





Pace still reveres 3D's ability to surpass

conventional storytelling techniques: "It's an opportunity to reshoot natural

history one more time, and document life as we know it out there."