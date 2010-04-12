Tech Leadership Awards: Ken Aagaard

After 40 years in the broadcast business, Ken Aagaard is

still excited by new technology that can bring viewers closer to the game. He

led CBS Sports' foray into high-definition back in 1998, when the network

partnered with Sony Electronics to broadcast four late-season NFL games in HD.

Since then, he has introduced both EyeVision, a complex system for Super Bowl

XXXV that gave a 3D-like look at replays, and SwingVision, which uses

ultra-high-frame-rate cameras to analyze pro golfers' swings.





Aagaard's latest muse is stereoscopic 3D. As CBS Sports'

executive VP of operations and engineering, he helped secure a sponsorship deal

with LG Electronics to produce the 2010 NCAA Final Four men's basketball

championship in 3D and broadcast it to digital cinemas nationwide.



3D'S POTENTIAL





That experiment went well enough that Aagaard is

anticipating more 3D this summer for tennis and golf. While he doesn't believe

3D is as big a breakthrough as the move from standard-definition to HD, Aagaard

still thinks 3D has great potential as a new pay-TV or out-of-home platform.





"Every time a new technology comes up, it's always a

struggle," Aagaard says. "Nobody wants to pay for it, and nobody believes in

it. The more that happens, the more resolute I become. I'm opinionated--I can't

help myself."





Aagaard got his start in broadcasting at New Trier High School in Winnetka,

Ill., covering basketball and

swimming for the school's radio station. After graduating from the University of Iowa in 1969 with a degree in radio,

television and film, he took a job in operations at NBC affiliate WMAQ Chicago,

managing the insertion of commercials into local programming as well as network

sports coverage.





In 1977, he moved to New

York for a network job as broadcast operations

manager. By 1979, Aagaard shifted to NBC Sports, where he served as manager of

sports operations and operations producer, and began working in the field on

remotes.





He has spent much of his time on the road ever since. After

being promoted to VP of operations for NBC Sports in 1981, he worked on the

Super Bowl, World Series, Wimbledon, French

Open, professional golf and NCAA basketball.





In 1985, he got a chance at his longtime dream of working an

Olympics, serving as VP of operations and engineering for the 1988 Summer

Olympics in Seoul.

He spent most of two years in Korea

and was involved in every piece of NBC's production, from shipping 18 mobile

units overseas to creating new broadcast facilities on the ground.





At the time, NBC didn't have the rights to the 1992 Olympics

in Barcelona or

any subsequent Games, and the Olympics job was a temporary gig. So, Aagaard

started his own consulting company, Creative Broadcast Techniques, which wound

up working on NBC's 1992 and 1996 Summer Games coverage, along with other major

sporting events and several large facility projects.





When he joined CBS Sports in 1998 as senior VP of operations

and production services, president Sean McManus agreed that Aagaard could keep

his company. It still exists today, with Aagaard's wife, Emerald Chin,

overseeing most day-to-day operations. One of its current projects is

consulting on ESPN's production of the 2010 FIFA World Cup, and Aagaard will

head to South Africa

in June.





Aagaard feels fortunate to maintain his dual roles:

"The projects tie into a lot of things I'm doing at CBS, and I get to learn

things both ways."