Tech Leadership Awards: Glenn Reitmeier

As senior VP of technology standards and strategy at NBC

Universal, Glenn Reitmeier has been involved in the creation of the network's

first high-definition cable channel, launched multicast programming and mobile

broadcasting, and spearheaded the effort to distribute NBCU content to new

consumer devices. And that's only the "lately" accomplishments during his more

than 30 years in broadcasting.





While a wealth of achievements related to HDTV has made him

well known in industry circles, Reitmeier is most proud of an innovation that

has had an everyday impact on all remote-clicking consumers. In the late 1980s,

while working for RCA, he helped secure the patent for on-screen displays that

showed a graphic when viewers adjusted the volume. "That volume bar is

something I can explain to my mom," Reitmeier jokes.





Before arriving at NBCU in 2002, Reitmeier spent 25 years

doing digital video research and development at Sarnoff Laboratories. While at

Sarnoff, he helped establish the ITU 601 digital video standard, the backbone

of modern TV broadcasting and facilities. And while he was conducting

experiments with digital modules in the early '80s, it was "very radical at the

time to think about anything besides composite analog and NTSC," Reitmeier

says. He was also involved in leading projects for RCA, working with digital

synchronization systems for professional cameras and advanced decoding in

digital receivers.





Reitmeier saw his move to NBC as a chance to "step to the

other side of the table and think a little bit more from within the business."

He helped launch Bravo HD, the network's first foray into HD cable, and

pioneered the national multicasting effort with NBC Weather Plus. The next big

challenges he will tackle involve developing authentication standards, and

broadcasting more in-depth data to mobile devices.





In addition to his work at NBCU, Reitmeier led the Advanced

Television Systems Committee, the group that developed the ATSC mobile

standard, from 2006 to 2009. He is a board member of the North American

Broadcasters Association as well as a contributor to the Open Mobile Video

Coalition's technical advisory group.





Reitmeier looks back at his decades of work with pride, but

sees a challenging landscape ahead, with lots of opportunities for more

breakthroughs.





"I'm very proud of how important some of those

[innovations] have been in terms of what we take for granted today," he says.

"I'm still extremely optimistic about the capabilities of broadcasting data and

really being able to use that data in some powerful new ways. I've got a lot of

work left to do."