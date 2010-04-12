Tech Leadership Awards: Dick Tauber

On separate screens in the CNN control room, Dick Tauber

watched three network correspondents, each standing in a different part of Israel or an

Israeli-occupied territory. On the first screen, a missile was launched not far

from the reporter. Soon after, this same missile could be heard from the feed

of the second correspondent, stationed farther west. Finally, on the feed of

the third Israel-based reporter, that same missile was seen and heard striking

a target in the background.





It was a sequence from 20 years ago that to Tauber, now VP

of transmission systems and new technology for the CNN News Group, represents

the power of television technology. "You could follow [the missile's path]

through these three forward correspondents, because they had all this portable,

highly mobile equipment," he says.





Tauber is responsible for delivering CNN's video, audio and

data from the front lines and from the network's bureaus around the world, so

it's key for him to keep abreast of the latest and greatest newsgathering

technologies and put them to good use.





The modest Tauber never planned for a career in television:

"I got here by a fluke," he says.





Tauber was the dean of students at a private school in

upstate New York,

and one of the students he advised turned out to be the son of Reese Schonfeld,

who would become CNN's first president and chief executive. Through that

association, Tauber got a job as a satellite trainee at the new cable network

in 1981.



BEYOND TIN CANS



It's been a whirlwind change in the technology of television for the 29-year

CNN veteran, who notes how dramatically things have evolved since his days at

the network's satellites and circuits department.





"Things work so much better now that we're no longer just

using string and two tin cans," he jokes.





Tauber became director of satellites and circuits in

1985, and a CNN VP in 1994, taking on his current role in 2004. Along the way, he

has managed the network's switch from analog to digital, and watched as the

technology required to report got smaller and smaller, leading to moments like

the one he saw in the Middle East. "We do this stuff with equipment the size of

a notebook," he says. Tauber sees the opportunity to make every CNN employee a

de facto correspondent, with devices that fit in a pocket and can transmit all

sorts of data. As he puts it: "You don't have to be a trained engineer

anymore."