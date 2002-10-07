Tech Emmys awarded

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences presented the 2001-02 Scientific Development and Technological Achievement Emmy Awards at a ceremony held at New York's Marriott Marquis hotel last Wednesday. The event drew only about 500 people but managed to provide a few laughs and plenty of information on the development of the SkyCam. The honorees: CBS, for development and standardization of the alignment color-bar test signal for television picture monitors; Panasonic Matsushita Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., for development of a practical variable-frame-rate video-acquisition camera system that enables under- and over-cranking; Fujitsu General America, Donald L. Bitzer, H. Gene Slottow and Robert H. Willson, for development of plasma displays; Royal Philips Electronic and Thomson, for development and commercialization of the 16:9 aspect ratio; Garrett Brown and CF InFlight LLP, for development of remote-controlled cable-suspended moving-camera-platform technology; Proximity Corp., for software for managing graphical assets for broadcast; and Motorola and Thomson, for development of the consumer digital set-top box for satellite and/or cable.