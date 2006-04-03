Tech Company Larcan Gets New Parent

Canadian transmitter manufacturer Larcan Inc., a subsidiary of LeBlanc & Royle Enterprises, is being acquired by diversified Canadian technology firm ATX Incorporated. Terms of the deal, described by LeBlanc & Royle Enterprises and ATX as a “merger,” were not disclosed. ATX, which makes a range of cable and satellite transmission equipment in addition to providing technology services, says the addition of Larcan into its portfolio will better position it for growth in the digital broadcast market. Major customers for Larcan include the Fox owned-and-operated stations, McGraw-Hill and some NBC O&Os.

Larcan GM Steven Zakaib says there shouldn’t be a reduction in headcount at Larcan, which will exist as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ATX. He says the transmitter company will more likely add workers as it seeks to provide equipment for new wireless customers, such as mobile video services.

“That’s a really exciting market, particularly overseas,” says Zakaib.