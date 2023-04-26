TCM To Pay Tribute to Harry Belafonte in July
Network to air ‘Carmen Jones,' ‘The World, the Flesh and the Devil’ in July
TCM will honor the life and legacy of actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte with the airing of several of his biggest films.
TCM will honor Belafonte, who died Monday from congestive heart failure at the age of 96, by airing two of the actor's films from the late 1950s on July 22. The network will air the 1955 film Carmen Jones, based on the Broadway musical of the same name and featuring an all-Black cast, as well as the 1959 drama The World, the Flesh and the Devil, according to TCM.
On July 10 Belafonte’s daughter Shari will introduce the 1959 film Odds Against Tomorrow on the network. TCM will also air Belafonte’s 1953 film Bright Road as part of the network’s Disability in the Movies spotlight, said network officials.
Multichannel Newsletter
The smarter way to stay on top of the multichannel video marketplace. Sign up below.
R. Thomas Umstead serves as senior content producer, programming for Multichannel News, Broadcasting + Cable and Next TV. During his more than 30-year career as a print and online journalist, Umstead has written articles on a variety of subjects ranging from TV technology, marketing and sports production to content distribution and development. He has provided expert commentary on television issues and trends for such TV, print, radio and streaming outlets as Fox News, CNBC, the Today show, USA Today, The New York Times and National Public Radio. Umstead has also filmed, produced and edited more than 100 original video interviews, profiles and news reports featuring key cable television executives as well as entertainers and celebrity personalities.