TCM To Pay Tribute to Harry Belafonte in July

TCM will honor the life and legacy of actor, singer and activist Harry Belafonte with the airing of several of his biggest films.

TCM will honor Belafonte, who died Monday from congestive heart failure at the age of 96, by airing two of the actor's films from the late 1950s on July 22. The network will air the 1955 film Carmen Jones, based on the Broadway musical of the same name and featuring an all-Black cast, as well as the 1959 drama The World, the Flesh and the Devil, according to TCM.

On July 10 Belafonte’s daughter Shari will introduce the 1959 film Odds Against Tomorrow on the network. TCM will also air Belafonte’s 1953 film Bright Road as part of the network’s Disability in the Movies spotlight, said network officials.