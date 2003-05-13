TCM just wild about Harryhausen

Turner Classic Movies is pulling out all the stops to pay homage to

stop-motion special-effects wizard Ray Harryhausen.

The tribute will consist of one-dozen films featured June 27 through 29.

They include 1958 classic The 7th Voyage of Sinbad and 1981's

Clash of the Titans.

It will also showcase newly finished short The Tortoise and the Hare,

which Harryhausen began in 1952, which was tabled for more lucrative features and only

recently completed using the original models.