TCM Goes West Coast

Turner Classic Movies will begin running a West Coast feed on May 1. The new feed is a result of coordination by Turner Network Sales--which currently runs West Coast feeds of TBS, TNT and Cartoon Network--with several cable operators.

TCM, available in 70 million homes, runs classic movies from the Time Warner and Turner film libraries. Upcoming programming includes Race & Hollywood: Black Images in Film, a month-long film festival in May, and Leading Ladies, a month-long film festival in June.