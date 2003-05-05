TCM brings Bollywood to U.S.
Turner Classic Movies will salute Bollywood beginning June 5 with 12 films
American audiences rarely see.
The films range from Do Bigha Zamien (1953) -- considered one of
India's most influential films -- to Rangeela, the story of a sexy young
dancer who dreams of making it big in the Indian film industry.
Bollywood produces 1,000 feature films per year, more than any other country in
the world.
TCM reaches more than 63.4 million homes.
