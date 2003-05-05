TCM brings Bollywood to U.S.

Turner Classic Movies will salute Bollywood beginning June 5 with 12 films

American audiences rarely see.

The films range from Do Bigha Zamien (1953) -- considered one of

India's most influential films -- to Rangeela, the story of a sexy young

dancer who dreams of making it big in the Indian film industry.

Bollywood produces 1,000 feature films per year, more than any other country in

the world.

TCM reaches more than 63.4 million homes.