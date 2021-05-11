TCL Launches 85-inch ‘XL’ Line of Roku Smart TVs

TCL is super-sizing its popular lineup of low-priced, Roku-powered smart TVs, launching a new “XL” collection of 85-inch sets.

The term “low-priced” is subjective—the entry-level 4-Series 4K/HDR 85-inch set, which has been available via Best Buy for the past several weeks, will set you back $1,600.

Stepping up to a more premium 4K/HDR version with QLED wide color technology increases the price to $3,000. (That version, also previewed at virtual CES in January, hasn't streeted yet.)

But keeping in line with Chinese manufacturer TCL’s strategy, these sets still undercut market leader Samsung. The Korean brand’s lower line 85-inch, QLED Class smart TV, the Q70A Series model, is priced at $3,200 at Best Buy, while its budget-line non-QLED 85-inch model is priced at $1,800.

TCL also has an 8K-resolution, 85-inch set--with an as-yet determined OS--coming down the pike.

It's the first time TCL and Roku have entered the realm of the ultra-giant 85-inch sets--previously, TCL's biggest TV was a 75-incher, also entry-level priced at $1,600.

Only entering the U.S. market in 2017, TCL has quickly made an impact, and is now challenging Samsung and LG for leadership in the market. Most of that infiltration has come via lower end, smaller product lines. But now, TCL seems to be stepping up in weight class and entering the arena of the larger sets.

The XL size will require some heavy-duty mounting if you want to hang up all that glass on your drywall, clocking in at 108 pounds.