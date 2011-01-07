TCA Winter 2011 Broadcast Schedule
Here is the general schedule for the broadcast portion of the TCA Winter 2011 press tour in Pasadena, Calif. Check back at broadcastingcable.com/TCA for complete coverage.
Monday, Jan. 10
ABC -- executive sessions and show panels
Tuesday, Jan. 11
Fox - executive sessions and show panels
Wednesday, Jan. 12
TCA DAY -- Set Visits
Thursday, Jan. 13
NBC -- no executive session, show panels
Friday, Jan. 14
CBS/The CW/Showtime - executive sessions and show panels
Saturday, Jan. 15
FX
