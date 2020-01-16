TCA: Steven Soderbergh Inks Overall Deal With HBO, HBO Max

Pasadena, Calif. — HBO Max and HBO have inked a three-year overall development deal with filmmaker Steven Soderbergh.

The first project under the pact is Let Them All Talk, a previously announced feature starring Meryl Streep, Candice Bergen, and Dianne Wiest. The feature will premiere in 2020.

The announcement was made Wednesday during parent WarnerMedia's TCA winter press tour day.

Related: AT&T to Transition Audience Network into Marketing Channel for HBO Max

HBO Max also announced a green light for The Uninhabitable Earth from writer Adam McKay.

McKay's Hyperobject Industries will executive produce the anthology series with Kevin Messick, wiip’s Paul Lee and Mark Roybal, and Animal Kingdom’s David Kaplan and Andrea Roa serving as executive producers as well.

The Uninhabitable Earth, about climate change, is inspired by David Wallace-Wells' book of the same name. Wallace-Wells is a consulting producer on the series.

In addition, HBO Max picked up The Event, an unscripted series from Wolfgang Puck and Renegade 83. The eight-episode series will follow Wolfgang Puck Catering as they create events.

David Garfinkle and Jay Renfroe executive produce for Renegade 83 with Puck, Carl Schuster, Eamon Harrington and John Watkin also taking on executive producing roles.