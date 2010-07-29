TCA: Showtime's Blank Touts Subscriber Growth, Programming

Showtime CEO Matt Blank touted the premium network's subscriber growth and current and new programming, during the Television Critics Association summer press tour Thursday.

Blank said Showtime's subscribers grew to 18 million last year, attributing this success to the network's slate of original programming, comedy shows, sports series, documentaries and feature films. Inglourious Basterds, The Hurt Locker and The Twilight Saga: New Moon are among the feature films Showtime has acquired, Blank said.

He confirmed new entertainment president David Nevins will take the reigns Aug, 2, replacing Bob Greenblatt, who announced he was leaving his post last month.

Blank highlighted new series premiering next year including the medieval crime drama The Borgias, starring Jeremy Irons, and Shameless, produced by John Wells and starring William H. Macy.