TCA: Sci Fi unveils new originals

Still flush from hit miniseries Taken, Sci Fi Channel is

pushing forward with new original programming.

Sci Fi has inked a deal with Universal Television Group cousin Reveille

Productions to adapt two Marvel comics -- Brothers Voodoo and 1,000 Days -- into

television series.

In March, Sci Fi will welcome Tremors: The Series (originally slated

for this month), as well as the sequel to its successful miniseries Dune, three-part

series The Children of Dune.

Sci Fi and sister network USA Network are getting an additional $400

million in programming budgets over the next three years to increase production

of originals, Universal Television chairman Michael Jackson said.

Explaining the added investment, he said, "Sports and strips series are

other people's content. You don't control them. It's smarter to be in control of

your own destiny. When we create original programming, it helps all parts of our

company."

To that end, USA has entered into a first-look development

partnership with Whoopi Goldberg, who will executive-produce series and specials

for USA Network and USA Cable. The first project, Sullivan's Travels,

stars Goldberg and will debut in Christmas 2004.

USA's "Crime Fridays" block will soon welcome a new original movie franchise, Ann Rule Presents, based on Rule's best-selling mystery books. The first

movie, The Stranger Beside Me, on Rule's own relationship with serial

killer Ted Bundy, premieres March 21.