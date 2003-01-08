TCA: HBO hopes Sopranos keep singing

For now, the future of The Sopranos is out of HBO's hands.

A fifth season is ensured, although HBO hasn't scheduled a premiere date yet.

As for a sixth season, though, HBO Chairman Chris Albrecht said the pay net

has pitched Sopranos creator David Chase with a generous offer for season

six, but no word yet if he'll sign on.

"It's not about the money for him," Albrecht said Tuesday at the Television

Critics tour in Los Angeles. "At this point he does not see a way to a sixth

season, but he's left the door open for him and for us." Sopranos' stars

like James Gandolfini have expressed their desire to keep working under Chase.

Albrecht is still working on Chase, though,dashing off from TCA before HBO

finished its presentation to catch a flight back to New York with Chase.

Meanwhile, Sex and The City will be back for a sixth season, which HBO announced Tuesday would be the show's last.

The Wire has been renewed for a second season and production on the third season of Six Feet Under& is currently underway.

Also at TCA on Tuesday, HBO introduced its new late night talk show with Bill

Maher. Real Time with Bill Maher will be a live show featuring a panel

discussion, a monologue, news maker interviews and standup performances by young

comedians. The show will air Friday nights beginning Feb. 21.

After ten weeks, Maher will go on temporary hiatus to make room for On the

Record with Bob Costas, which begins a fresh 12-week run May 2. Costas will

branch out from his usual sports and include more entertainment topics and

guests. Maher will then return with 10 more episodes of Real Time.

And HBO's version of British comedy Da Ali G Show, starring comedian

Sacha Baron Cohen who explores American culture posing as three fictional

characters, will join the Friday night block Feb. 21 for a six-week

run.