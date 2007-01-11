TCA: G4 Outlines New Programming

Cable network G4 on Thursday outlined plans for its first reality series, The Block, as well as for new animated series Code Monkeys.

The Block focuses on the staff of a chain of California hotels that caters to the snowboarding craze. The show premieres in its Monday 10 p.m. timeslot on January 15.

Code Monkeys, which will debut sometime this spring, is from Adam de La Pena, who created I’m With Busey for Comedy Central and Minoriteam for Adult Swim.

The comedy uses animation based on the look of video games from the 1980’s and focuses on two video game programmers.

G4 will also launch Star Trek: The Next Generation 2.0 on January 15. The show features on-screen live chat and interactive features as a Star Trek episode airs. G4 has aired a similar format for original Star Trek episodes since April 2006.