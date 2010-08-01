TCA: Critics Gleeful About Fox Series

Fox's freshman series Glee was the big winner at the Television Critics Association annual awards ceremony Saturday night.

At the TCA Awards in Beverly Hills on July 31, association members not only voted Glee the top new program, but as program of the year as well. Moreover, Jane Lynch netted the individual achievement in comedy honors for her portrayal of Sue Sylvester.

TCA members voted AMC's Breaking Bad and ABC's departed Lost as the co-winners of the outstanding achievement in drama.

HBO's The Pacific was honored by the critics as the outstanding achievement in movies, miniseries and specials, while Discovery's epic Life took home the laurels for news and information. Nick Jr.'s Yo Gabba Gabba scored the outstanding achievement in youth programming.

Elsewhere, ABC's Modern Family merited the outstanding achievement in comedy, while Julianna Marguiles won the individual drama achievement award for her role of Alicia Florrick on CBS's The Good Wife.

TCA's Heritage Award went to CBS's M*A*S*H* and James Garner was celebrated for career achievment.

