TCA BLOG: BET Puts 'Mo'Nique Show' On Hiatus

Complete Coverage: 2011 TCA Summer Press Tour

The summer TCA tour kicked off earlier this morning with panels from The Weather Channel and ESPN, but it's a network that's not scheduled to present during the tour that has a few writers buzzing.

BET has put its two-year old late night series The Mo'Nique Show on hiatus, according to network officials.

The show, the first late night show hosted by an African-American since The Arsenio Hall Show in the 1990s, will continue to air original episodes in its 11 p.m. timeslot through the summer and then run repeats after that.



Click here to read the full blog at Multichannel News.