TCA: Bajaria Hired as EVP of Universal Media Studios

Bela Bajaria has been named executive vice president of Univseral Media Studios, it was announced Monday morning by NBC Entertainment Chairman Bob Greenblatt during NBC's TCA Summer Press Tour presentation.

Bajaria will run the network's production arm, which is looking to re-establish itself as its own entity after being folded into NBC three years ago. Bajaria is expected to begin in mid-August, and will report to Greenblatt.

Bajaria currently serves as SVP, cable programming, CBS TV Studios and SVP, movies and miniseries, CBS network.