TCA: Amazon Unveils Cast for 'The Lord of the Rings' Series

The set for Hobbiton, where The Lord of the Rings movies were filmed.

Pasadena, Calif. — Amazon Studios has unveiled some of the cast members for The Lord of the Rings series.

The cast members include Robert Aramayo (Game of Thrones, Harley and the Davidsons), Owain Arthur (A Confession, London Kills, Babylon), Nazanin Boniadi (Counterpart, Homeland, How I Met Your Mother), Tom Budge (The Pacific, Mabo, Gallipoli), Morfydd Clark (Dracula, His Dark Materials), Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Undoing, Ray Donovan), Ema Horvath (Like.Share.Follow, The Gallows 2), Markella Kavenagh (The Cry, The Gloaming), Joseph Mawle (Birdsong, MotherFatherSon), Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete (Vice Versa, Miss Littlewood), Megan Richards (Wanderlust, Doctors), Dylan Smith (I Am the Night, First Cow), Charlie Vickers (Medici: Masters of Florence), and Daniel Weyman (Silent Witness, Gentleman Jack).

The series, which will feature eight episodes, will start production will begin in February.

J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and serve as showrunners and executive producers on the project. Lindsey Weber, Bruce Richmond , Gene Kelly , Sharon Tal Yguado, Gennifer Hutchison, Jason Cahill , and Justin Doble will also serve as executive producers with filmmaker J.A. Bayona and his partner Belén Atienza directing the first two episodes and executive producing as well.

"After undertaking an extensive global search, we are delighted finally to reveal the first group of brilliant performers who will take part in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings series," McKay and Payne said in a statement. "These exceptionally talented women and men are more than just our actors: they are the newest members of an ever-expanding creative family that is now working tirelessly to bring Middle-earth to life anew for fans and audiences worldwide.”