TCA 2019: Comedy Central Renews ‘The Other Two’

Comedy Central has renewed its comedy series The Other Two for a second season, the network said Monday.

The series, created and written by former Saturday Night Live head-writers Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, stars Drew Tarver, Heléne Yorke, Case Walker and Wanda Sykes, the network said during its Television Critics Association winter press tour session.

The network has also greenlit a new late night series starring David Spade that will offer the comedian’s take on the pop culture news of the day, according to the network. The yet-to-be-titled nightly series will include a rotating group of Spade’s comedian and celebrity friends, while also incorporating field segments that mirror his popular Instagram stories.

The network has also teamed with Jimmy Kimmel to bring back the comedy sketch series Crank Yankers, which ran on Comedy Central from 2002-2005.

Comedy Central also released a preview trailer for its summer comedy series South Side. The scripted comedy is set in and around the working class neighborhood of Englewood on the South Side of Chicago, said the network.

[embed]https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ADn6qWVHZYU[/embed]