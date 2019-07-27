TCA 2019: Amazon in No Hurry to Release Series Ratings Info

Beverly Hills, Calif. — Amazon has no immediate plans to release audience data on its original shows as it continues to develop quality content targeted to its Amazon Prime viewers, according to Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke.

Salke, speaking Saturday at Amazon’s Television Critics Association press tour executive session along with Amazon Studios co-television heads Albert Cheng and Vernon Sanders, said the streaming service will not follow Netflix’s lead in offering select ratings information for its high-performing shows.

“We know what the numbers are and we’ll single out shows that are overperforming, but we’ve yet to embrace a strategy as a company where we put out actual numbers,” said Salke.

Cheng added that the company doesn’t even provide absolute numbers to showrunners and creators of its original shows. “We have ways in which they understand how [the shows] are performing,” he said.

Salke also said that Amazon is primed to remain competitive amid the fast expanding SVOD arena by providing quality content that appeals to its international base of Amazon Prime subscribers.

“Our entire Northstar is to entertain and delight Prime customers all over the world, so there’s a different strategy there,” she said. “We’re not in the volume business, were in the curating business of bringing individual shows to our global diverse audience that they will love and come to count on coming to Amazon Prime video.”

The Amazon executives also expressed an interest in bringing back Emmy-nominated comedy series Fleabag, even as creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge has reportedly said the show’s second season was its last.

"Anything Phoebe wants to [do] we are signed up to do," Salke said. "Nothing would make us happier than to have her bring another season of that show or anything else she wants to do."

Shows that the executives said are not expected to return include The Romanoffs, Patriot and Too Old to Die Young.