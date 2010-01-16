TCA 2010: Albrecht Says Starz Will Remain On Series Development Track

Starz will continue on the road to developing original scripted content, but will not rely on the category to define its brand, said Chris Albrecht, the network's newly named president and CEO.

The ex-HBO honcho spoke Jan. 16 during Starz's TCA winter press tour session here, noting he's pleased to join the network during a "challenging and somewhat dazzling time" in the entertainment business.

Albrecht, who joined Starz Jan. 1 as the successor to former Starz CEO Robert Clasen, said he will continue Starz' plan to have a weekly hour of original content all year, which includes drama series Crash and next week's debut of Spartacus, as well as sophomore comedy series Party Down and freshman laugher Gravity, which will debut April 23.

He added, however, that the network won't be solely defined by its scripted fare, but through a mix of other content as well.

Read more at MCN here.