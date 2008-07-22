TCA '08: COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE JULY PRESS TOUR

NOW PLAYING: A Conversation with The CW's Dawn Ostroff

CW entertainment chief Dawn Ostroff talks about getting an early start on the fall season, translating buzz into ratings and the end of wrestling on The CW...

NBC News Plans for Super Bowl XLIII

Special editions of Today, Meet the Press and a SportsCenter reunion part of network's planned coverage.>>>

NBC’s Capus Defends Election Coverage by Olbermann, Matthews

NBC News president Steve Capus, Countdown anchor Keith Olbermann at TCA tour: “The audience gets it.">>>

NBC’s Ebersol Gears Up for Olympics

NBC Universal Sports and Olympics chairman Dick Ebersol appears via satellite from Beijing at TCA tour to tout Olympic Games.>>>

NBC’s Other Co-Chairman

Ben Silverman and Jeff Zucker get the lion’s share of attention. But to many, Silverman’s co-chair, Marc Graboff -- who’s well-liked, well-respected and quietly effective -- is the glue that holds the place together.>>>

Jimmy Fallon's Late Night to Launch Online

Late Night with Jimmy Fallon will test out material online, months in advance of the show's debut on NBC, executive producer Lorne Michaels said.>>>

NOW PLAYING: Nina Tassler, Aspiring Cantor

President of CBS Entertainment Nina Tassler talks to B&C's Marisa Guthrie about studying to become a cantor...and a thing or two about her day job. ...

The CW's Ostroff: No Deadline to Prove Ourselves

The CW entertainment president Dawn Ostroff: Past two years challenging, "no deadline" for network to prove itself.>>>

The CW Considers Summer Rollouts

The CW entertainment president Dawn Ostroff: Network may launch 2009-10 schedule in July or August to "get out of the fray.">>>

Showtime Execs Discuss Series, Weinstein Deal

Entertainment president Robert Greenblatt, CEO Matt Blank discussed future of programs, network's film slate&.>>>

Showtime Picks Up Edie Falco Series

Pay network also developing spinoff of The L Word.>>>

CBS' McManus, Couric Defend Obama Trip Coverage

CBS News president, CBS Evening News anchor justify planned media entourage, triple-anchor blitz.>>>

CBS’ Tassler Fears SAG Strike

CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler: Strike by Screen Actors Guild would further damage industry still recovering from 100-day Writers Guild of America work stoppage.>>>

NOW PLAYING: A Discussion With FX's John Landgraf

Landgraf

B&C's Marisa Guthrie talk to FX president John

Landgraf about keeping the quality of programming

high following hits such as 'The Shield,' and what the

future holds for 'The Riches'...

McManus, Couric Stand Behind Logan

CBS News president Sean McManus, CBS Evening News anchor, managing editor Katie Couric back embattled foreign correspondent Lara Logan.>>>

Couric: I’m Staying at CBS Evening News

Beverly Hills -- Katie Couric was unequivocal that her tenure on CBS Evening News will continue beyond the election.>>>

If Critics Ran the Networks: A Multiplatform Roundtable

TV critics have it easy. They get to voice their strongly held opinions about what networks choose to fill their airwaves. So we decided to offer five of the industry's top critics (listed below) a keener challenge: Tell us what each of the broadcast networks is doing right, and what you would do to fix what they're doing wrong.>>>

Disney Channel Seeks More Diverse World

Made-for-TV movie The Cheetah Girls One World to be filmed on location in India.>>>

ABC Family Loads Up on Series

Miniseries Samurai Girl to debut; returning series include The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Greek, Lincoln Heights.>>>

NOW PLAYING: Q&A With Fox's Kevin Reilly

The Fox entertainment president talks with B&C's Marisa Guthrie about developing new programs under the cloud of a potential actors' strike and his network's 2008-2009 schedule...

For Scrubs Creator, Disappointment with NBC Lingers

Creator, executive producer Bill Lawrence vents at TCA tour; Zach Braff to leave show after this season.>>>

McPherson Details Post-Strike Challenges

ABC Entertainment president Steve McPherson: “This fall is important for all of the networks in getting the viewers back.">>>

ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates

Network to air season debuts Sept. 22-Oct. 14.>>>

McPherson: NBC Making Mistake with Leno

Beverly Hills -- NBC is making a mistake by letting Jay Leno go "at the top of his game," ABC Entertainment president Steve McPherson said.>>>

FX Ending Nip/Tuck, Adds Second Comedy

Beverly Hills -- Nip/Tuck is nearing its end on FX. The network ordered an additional 19 episodes of the series, which will be the show's last, president John Landgraf said at the Television Critics Association tour here Tuesday.>>>

NOW PLAYING: B&C's Critics Roundtable: Matt Roush on Fox & CBS



TV Guide's Matt Roush talks to B&C about the anticipated new dramas on Fox and CBS' fall schedules, and whether they will resonate with viewers.

Fox News Defends Hiring Karl Rove as Analyst

The messy debate about media bias that has permeated coverage of the 2008 presidential campaign was given a thorough--and at times combative--airing at a Television Critics Association Q&A with Fox News personalities on Monday.>>>

Fox to Split Development Season in Two

Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly says network to screen eight series in December, greenlight "a couple.">>>

PBS Details Three New Series

Sid the Science Kid, Martha Speaks to debut Sept. 1; The Electric Company returns in January 2009.>>>

Lifetime Renews Army Wives for Season 3

BEVERLY HILLS—Lifetime has picked up its hit drama Army Wives for a third season of 18 episodes.The series, which is still early in its second season, has set ratings records for the women-targeted network.>>>

CNN Outlines Convention Coverage

CNN to anchor Democratic, Republican convention coverage live from delegation floors.>>>

Marines Give Thumbs Up to Generation Kill

U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton respond well to Generation Kill, HBO miniseries about 2003 invasion of Iraq.>>>

NOW PLAYING: B&C's Critics Roundtable: Aaron Barnhart on the Broadcast Schedule

Kansas City Star TV critic Aaron Barnhart discusses how broadcast networks can distinguish themselves from their cable competitors...

HBO Orders Three More Pilots

Martin Scorsese, Sarah Jessica Parker, David Simon among off-screen talent attached.>>>

Sex and the City 2 a Possibility

HBO would be interested in Sopranos film, as well, if David Chase is on board.>>>

TLC Offers Hope for Financially Pinched Homeowners

Hope for Your Home reflects challenged real estate market, tough economy.>>>

Planet Green Offers the Sublime to the Ludacris

Bob Woodruff, Ludacris, Tommy Lee appear at Planet Green presentation.>>>

Discovery Takes Wraps Off Dinosaur Mummy

77-million-year-old dinosaur mummy, nicknamed “Leonardo,” stars in Discovery Channel's upcoming Secrets of the Dinosaur Mummy.>>>

Animal Planet Series Documents Anti-Whaling Efforts

Whale Wars to document anti-whaling activities of controversial Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.>>>

Bratt Learns That Art Imitates Life

Benjamin Bratt initially thought story line for new series on A&E Network, The Cleaner, sounded too far-fetched.>>>

NOW PLAYING: B&C's Critics Roundtable: Matt Roush on NBC and The CW



B&C talks to TV Guide television critic Matt Roush about NBC's fall schedule, and how The CW can become more than just the 'Gossip Girl' network.

Sandhogs, Truckers Are Real History

The History Channel once again defends its programming as being on target for the network and its brand.>>>

NGC Gears Up for ‘Expedition Week’

National Geographic Channel to take page from Discovery Channel playbook.>>>

MTVN Churns Out Fresh Batch of Reality Fare

Reality genre continues to expand on MTV Networks.>>>

WE’s Locator Offers an Emotional Hunt

Reality series The Locator highlights WE tv's slate.>>>

Weiner: Mad Men a Success Despite Small Audience

Mad Men creator, executive producer Matthew Weiner thrilled with show’s success so far on AMC.>>>

CMT Takes Singers to the Inn

Veterans of CMT's Gone Country reality singing competition to reappear in new reality show, Outsiders Inn.>>>

Comedy Central Goes ‘Gonging’

The Gong Show with Dave Attell highlights Comedy Central's slate.>>>

NOW PLAYING: HBO Exec Bullish On Fall Lineup



HBO Programming Group and West Coast Operations President Michael Lombardo outlines the pay network’s upcoming original series programming lineup as well as the network's criteria for a successful show.

Bio Orders Shatner Series

A&E Television Networks-owned channel picks up Shatner’s Raw Nerve.>>>

TV One Sets New Fall Shows

TV One to take close look at unsolved civil-rights cases from the 1950s.>>>

E!’s McHale Has Plenty to Skewer

Joel McHale, host of E! Entertainment Television clip show The Soup, has no fear that he’ll run short of TV shows and people to skewer.>>>

Attack of the Show! Hosts Cut Up

Hosts of G4's Attack of the Show! ignore their PR prep.>>>

Style’s Ruby Recounts Obesity Struggle

Star of new Style reality show recalls being warned that she would die if she didn't lose weight.>>>

BBC America Preps Eclectic Fall Lineup

Thriller Britz to focus on British Muslim siblings moving in different political directions.>>>

BBC America's Hartman: Beware of "Obama-Mania"

BBC World News America executive producer Rome Hartman says one of his show’s challenges is to make sure that the international attention being heaped on U.S. presidential candidate Barack Obama does not influence his coverage.>>>

Ted Koppel Gets Regular Gig at BBC America

Ted Koppel will join BBC World News America as a contributing analyst, the network announced Tuesday.>>>

Actors Weigh In During Hallmark Presentation

Ageism, possible strike discussed at Hallmark Channel’s Television Critics Association panel session.>>>

BBC America’s Ancier Tackles Stories of Import

Garth Ancier, president of BBC Worldwide America, speaks with B&C’s Marisa Guthrie about Britz, The CW's problems and the perils facing broadcast programmers.>>>

David Simon Challenges Viewers to Reconnect with Iraq War

As viewers tune out the ongoing war in Iraq, the creator of HBO’s The Wire returns with Generation Kill, a seven-hour miniseries about the 2003 invasion.>>>

HBO's Generation Kill Gamble

Generation Kill boils down to three key questions. First, is it worth watching? Second, will war-weary, war-drama-wary viewers watch it, even if it is? And third, will such a serious miniseries gain HBO traction in a year when its recent series efforts have faltered, while such showy Showtime series as Dexter, Weeds and Secret Diary of a Call Girl have attracted both viewers and acclaim?>>>