TCA '08: COMPLETE COVERAGE OF THE JULY PRESS TOUR

NBC News Plans for Super Bowl XLIII
Special editions of Today, Meet the Press and a SportsCenter reunion part of network's planned coverage.>>>
NBC’s Capus Defends Election Coverage by Olbermann, Matthews
NBC News president Steve Capus, Countdown anchor Keith Olbermann at TCA tour: “The audience gets it.">>>
NBC’s Ebersol Gears Up for Olympics
NBC Universal Sports and Olympics chairman Dick Ebersol appears via satellite from Beijing at TCA tour to tout Olympic Games.>>>
NBC’s Other Co-Chairman
Ben Silverman and Jeff Zucker get the lion’s share of attention. But to many, Silverman’s co-chair, Marc Graboff -- who’s well-liked, well-respected and quietly effective -- is the glue that holds the place together.>>>
Jimmy Fallon's Late Night to Launch Online
Late Night with Jimmy Fallon will test out material online, months in advance of the show's debut on NBC, executive producer Lorne Michaels said.>>>
The CW's Ostroff: No Deadline to Prove Ourselves
The CW entertainment president Dawn Ostroff: Past two years challenging, "no deadline" for network to prove itself.>>>
The CW Considers Summer Rollouts
The CW entertainment president Dawn Ostroff: Network may launch 2009-10 schedule in July or August to "get out of the fray.">>>
Showtime Execs Discuss Series, Weinstein Deal
Entertainment president Robert Greenblatt, CEO Matt Blank discussed future of programs, network's film slate&.>>>
Showtime Picks Up Edie Falco Series
Pay network also developing spinoff of The L Word.>>>
CBS' McManus, Couric Defend Obama Trip Coverage
CBS News president, CBS Evening News anchor justify planned media entourage, triple-anchor blitz.>>>
CBS’ Tassler Fears SAG Strike
CBS Entertainment president Nina Tassler: Strike by Screen Actors Guild would further damage industry still recovering from 100-day Writers Guild of America work stoppage.>>>
McManus, Couric Stand Behind Logan
CBS News president Sean McManus, CBS Evening News anchor, managing editor Katie Couric back embattled foreign correspondent Lara Logan.>>>
Couric: I’m Staying at CBS Evening News
Beverly Hills -- Katie Couric was unequivocal that her tenure on CBS Evening News will continue beyond the election.>>>
If Critics Ran the Networks: A Multiplatform Roundtable
TV critics have it easy. They get to voice their strongly held opinions about what networks choose to fill their airwaves. So we decided to offer five of the industry's top critics (listed below) a keener challenge: Tell us what each of the broadcast networks is doing right, and what you would do to fix what they're doing wrong.>>>
Disney Channel Seeks More Diverse World
Made-for-TV movie The Cheetah Girls One World to be filmed on location in India.>>>
ABC Family Loads Up on Series
Miniseries Samurai Girl to debut; returning series include The Secret Life of the American Teenager, Greek, Lincoln Heights.>>>
For Scrubs Creator, Disappointment with NBC Lingers
Creator, executive producer Bill Lawrence vents at TCA tour; Zach Braff to leave show after this season.>>>
McPherson Details Post-Strike Challenges
ABC Entertainment president Steve McPherson: “This fall is important for all of the networks in getting the viewers back.">>>
ABC Sets Fall Premiere Dates
Network to air season debuts Sept. 22-Oct. 14.>>>
McPherson: NBC Making Mistake with Leno
Beverly Hills -- NBC is making a mistake by letting Jay Leno go "at the top of his game," ABC Entertainment president Steve McPherson said.>>>
FX Ending Nip/Tuck, Adds Second Comedy
Beverly Hills -- Nip/Tuck is nearing its end on FX. The network ordered an additional 19 episodes of the series, which will be the show's last, president John Landgraf said at the Television Critics Association tour here Tuesday.>>>
Fox News Defends Hiring Karl Rove as Analyst
The messy debate about media bias that has permeated coverage of the 2008 presidential campaign was given a thorough--and at times combative--airing at a Television Critics Association Q&A with Fox News personalities on Monday.>>>
Fox to Split Development Season in Two
Fox entertainment president Kevin Reilly says network to screen eight series in December, greenlight "a couple.">>>
PBS Details Three New Series
Sid the Science Kid, Martha Speaks to debut Sept. 1; The Electric Company returns in January 2009.>>>
Lifetime Renews Army Wives for Season 3
BEVERLY HILLS—Lifetime has picked up its hit drama Army Wives for a third season of 18 episodes.The series, which is still early in its second season, has set ratings records for the women-targeted network.>>>
CNN Outlines Convention Coverage
CNN to anchor Democratic, Republican convention coverage live from delegation floors.>>>
Marines Give Thumbs Up to Generation Kill
U.S. Marines at Camp Pendleton respond well to Generation Kill, HBO miniseries about 2003 invasion of Iraq.>>>
HBO Orders Three More Pilots
Martin Scorsese, Sarah Jessica Parker, David Simon among off-screen talent attached.>>>
Sex and the City 2 a Possibility
HBO would be interested in Sopranos film, as well, if David Chase is on board.>>>
TLC Offers Hope for Financially Pinched Homeowners
Hope for Your Home reflects challenged real estate market, tough economy.>>>
Planet Green Offers the Sublime to the Ludacris
Bob Woodruff, Ludacris, Tommy Lee appear at Planet Green presentation.>>>
Discovery Takes Wraps Off Dinosaur Mummy
77-million-year-old dinosaur mummy, nicknamed “Leonardo,” stars in Discovery Channel's upcoming Secrets of the Dinosaur Mummy.>>>
Animal Planet Series Documents Anti-Whaling Efforts
Whale Wars to document anti-whaling activities of controversial Sea Shepherd Conservation Society.>>>
Bratt Learns That Art Imitates Life
Benjamin Bratt initially thought story line for new series on A&E Network, The Cleaner, sounded too far-fetched.>>>
Sandhogs, Truckers Are Real History
The History Channel once again defends its programming as being on target for the network and its brand.>>>
NGC Gears Up for ‘Expedition Week’
National Geographic Channel to take page from Discovery Channel playbook.>>>
MTVN Churns Out Fresh Batch of Reality Fare
Reality genre continues to expand on MTV Networks.>>>
WE’s Locator Offers an Emotional Hunt
Reality series The Locator highlights WE tv's slate.>>>
Weiner: Mad Men a Success Despite Small Audience
Mad Men creator, executive producer Matthew Weiner thrilled with show’s success so far on AMC.>>>
CMT Takes Singers to the Inn
Veterans of CMT's Gone Country reality singing competition to reappear in new reality show, Outsiders Inn.>>>
Comedy Central Goes ‘Gonging’
The Gong Show with Dave Attell highlights Comedy Central's slate.>>>
Bio Orders Shatner Series
A&E Television Networks-owned channel picks up Shatner’s Raw Nerve.>>>
TV One Sets New Fall Shows
TV One to take close look at unsolved civil-rights cases from the 1950s.>>>
E!’s McHale Has Plenty to Skewer
Joel McHale, host of E! Entertainment Television clip show The Soup, has no fear that he’ll run short of TV shows and people to skewer.>>>
Attack of the Show! Hosts Cut Up
Hosts of G4's Attack of the Show! ignore their PR prep.>>>
Style’s Ruby Recounts Obesity Struggle
Star of new Style reality show recalls being warned that she would die if she didn't lose weight.>>>
BBC America Preps Eclectic Fall Lineup
Thriller Britz to focus on British Muslim siblings moving in different political directions.>>>
BBC America's Hartman: Beware of "Obama-Mania"
BBC World News America executive producer Rome Hartman says one of his show’s challenges is to make sure that the international attention being heaped on U.S. presidential candidate Barack Obama does not influence his coverage.>>>
Ted Koppel Gets Regular Gig at BBC America
Ted Koppel will join BBC World News America as a contributing analyst, the network announced Tuesday.>>>
Actors Weigh In During Hallmark Presentation
Ageism, possible strike discussed at Hallmark Channel’s Television Critics Association panel session.>>>
BBC America’s Ancier Tackles Stories of Import
Garth Ancier, president of BBC Worldwide America, speaks with B&C’s Marisa Guthrie about Britz, The CW's problems and the perils facing broadcast programmers.>>>
David Simon Challenges Viewers to Reconnect with Iraq War
As viewers tune out the ongoing war in Iraq, the creator of HBO’s The Wire returns with Generation Kill, a seven-hour miniseries about the 2003 invasion.>>>
HBO's Generation Kill Gamble
Generation Kill boils down to three key questions. First, is it worth watching? Second, will war-weary, war-drama-wary viewers watch it, even if it is? And third, will such a serious miniseries gain HBO traction in a year when its recent series efforts have faltered, while such showy Showtime series as Dexter, Weeds and Secret Diary of a Call Girl have attracted both viewers and acclaim?>>>
