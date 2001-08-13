TBS Triangle draws a crowd

TBS Superstation's original blockbuster survived the Bermuda Triangle of summer ratings that swallowed its sister network TNT a week before.

TBS's original movie The Triangle, which stars actors Dan Cortes and Luke Perry on a fishing trip to the infamous Bermuda Triangle, premiered on Sunday, August 12th to a 5.3 overnight rating in metered markets. The rating dwarfs the 2.8 TNT garnered for its original James Dean bio the week before.

Cartoon Network, riding a summer of strong ratings, harvested a 1.6 household rating on Friday, August 10th for its original animation series Samarai Jack. The number isn't far off the network's average primetime ratings, which have hovered between 1.7 and 1.8 this summer. It is, however, 33% stronger the 1.2 rating Cartoon averaged on Friday nights last August.

- Allison Romano