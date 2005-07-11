TBS, TNT, Go VOD

Time Warner Cable is adding video-on-demand content from sister companies TBS and TNT, with each set to provide 8-10 hours of programming per month.

Free VOD content continues to be an increasingly popular tool in cable’s fight against digital churn and competition from direct-to-home satellite.

Expect the TBS offering to have short-form content and highlights from current and upcoming programs, as well as original TBS movies.

TNT will take a slightly different approach, using VOD to complement programming themes on the linear network.

With the miniseries Into The West getting a major push by TNT, the VOD offering is heavy on Westerns like Crazy Horse and The Avenging Angel. Also expect behind-the-scenes footage from TNT content and the cable hit The Closer to also be featured.

First up for the new service? Subscribers in Austin, Texas; Binghamton, N.Y.; Charlotte, N.C.; Los Angeles; El Paso/Rio Grande, Texas; and Syracuse N.Y.