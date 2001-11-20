TBS strikes pact with Chyron

Turner Broacasting struck a multi-year deal with Chyron Corporation for automation, graphics and modular products.

The equipment will be installed in Turner's new 193,000 square foot network operations facility now under construction. The project is expected to be completed by mid-2003. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Turner's current complement of Chyron products already includes Aprisa, Duet, and iNFiNiT! graphics systems. They will be networked, enabling cross-platform access for simplified content creation. - Richard Tedesco