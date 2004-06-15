TBS Slates Family Guy
TBS has picked a time slot and debut date for Family Guy, the latest addition to its growing sitcom lineup.
Back-to-back episodes of the off-Fox animated series, which will continue to run on Cartoon Network, will bow on TBS Wednesday at 8 and 8:30 beginning July 7. It will be followed by a double does of Seinfeld, debuting
TBS has rebranded itself the "very funny" network, and has put its money where its smile is by picking up a bunch of high-profile off-net sitcoms including Sex and the City, Everybody Loves Raymond, Friends and Seinfeld, which it is rolling out over the spring and summer.
