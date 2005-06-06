TBS Signs Up Comedy Fest Sponsors

TBS says it has signed multi-platform deals with three major advertisers--it won't say which--for The Comedy Festival in Las Vegas, which it is sponsoring in November.

The advertisers have bought packages that include broadband, VOD, and on-site presences.

The network is planning six or seven shows using content from the comedy festival, including the previously announced two-hour comedy and variety special, Earth to America, which is being produced by environmental activist Laurie David (wife of Curb Your Enthusiasm's Larry David).

So far, 47 events have been planned, says TNT/TBS executive vice president/COO Steve Koonin, who called the event “the Olympics of comedy.”

TBS, a year into its “very funny” re-branding as a home for comedy, has dropped its median age from 40 to 36 for acquired-comedy blocks and originals like The Real Gilligan’s Island.

This summer, it will premiere its two latest original comedies – Minding the Store and Daisy Does America. The network was up 14% in prime in May, averaging 1.49 million total viewers.