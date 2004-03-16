TBS Says, Yes, Dear

Twentieth Televisionhas sold CBS sitcom Yes, Dear to cable network TBS Superstation.

The multiyear deal gives the network a month head start to run the series exclusively in syndication in August before station syndication deals kick in in September.

Yes, Dear currently leads off Monday for CBS. The show is just the latest addition to a big ticket sitcom lineup for TBS, which is re-launching in June. Other shows in its arsenalinclude Seinfeld, Friends, and Home Improvement, with Everybody Loves Raymond and Sex and the City being added this summer and King of Queens in 2005.

Yes, Dear is currently cleared on stations representing almost 70% of the country for a fall 2004 launch.