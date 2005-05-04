TBS Promotes Sex Without Men

TBS is teaming with Anheuser-Busch on a Bacardi Silver/Sex and the City cross promotional campaign, "Turn on TBS, Turn on the Flavor," that launches May 16.



Both Sex and Bacardi silver skew female.

In addition to the traditional point-of-purchase displays, outdoor advertising, consumer print ads and an online component, there is a "Shop 'til You Drop" contest to which. somewhat unusually, men need not apply.

The campaign runs through July 5.

