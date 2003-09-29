TBS Lands Sex Rights
As expected, TBS Superstation has picked up cable rights to Home Box Office's hit comedy,
Sex and the City.
TBS will add Sex in June 2004, giving the cable network
exclusive syndication rights until September 2005, when Tribune Broadcasting will
begin syndicating the show on its stations and on its WGN Superstation.
Tribune stations plan to air Sex in fringe and late-night.
TBS will air Sex two nights per week in prime time. The network is
said to be paying between $400,000-$500,000 per episode.
