TBS International Names CFO

Ray Hutton has been named executive VP and CFO of Turner Broadcasting System International.

Hutton had been VP of corporate finance and deputy controller of TBS, but will now move over to the international side, where he will head up finance, budgeting and forecasting for 40 branded networks and Web sites, overseeing a staff of more than 150.

Hutton is succeeding Ivar Fitje, who is exiting as executive VP of finance and administration.