TBS Gives 'Wrecked' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B&C has partnered with attention and conversion analytics company iSpot.tv to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: Exclusive data showing the top five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in (our data covers the 7-day period through June 18).



On the strength of 165.4 million TV ad impressions for promos leading up to its second-season premiere last night, Wrecked, TBS’s Lost parody, takes our No. 1 spot. It deposes previous chart-topperClaws (TNT), which slips to fifth place.



For the third week in a row, broadcast nets are shut out of our ranking, with help from the Ava DuVernay OWN drama Queen Sugar, HGTV’s mother-daughter home reno show Good Bones and new FX crime drama Snowfall, which premieres July 5.



1) Wrecked, TBS

Impressions: 165,400,513

Attention Score: 90.22

Imp. Types: National 95%, Local 3%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $1,758,024

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $553,211

2) Queen Sugar, OWN Network

Impressions: 158,605,661

Attention Score: 89.34

Imp. Types: National 79%, Local 18%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $604,024

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $425,922

3) Snowfall, FX Network

Impressions: 137,472,379

Attention Score: 95.52

Imp. Types: National 90%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 5%

In-network Value: $1,632,623

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $30,178

4) Good Bones, HGTV

Impressions: 132,209,998

Attention Score: 98.42

Imp. Types: National 88%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 1%

In-network Value: $1,272,238

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $93,657

5) Claws, TNT

Impressions: 129,815,330

Attention Score: 90.73

Imp. Types: National 86%, Local 11%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,993,459

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $72,756

Data provided by iSpot.tv, Real-time Advertising Metrics

Impressions - The total impressions within all US households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD+OTT, and Local.

Attention Score - Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Imp. Types - Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-network Value - Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-network Spend - The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live - A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local - A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD - This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load)

OTT - On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast).