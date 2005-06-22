TBS, Baskin-Robbins Team Up

Here's a scoop. TBS and Baskin-Robbins are teaming on a licks and laughs cross-promotion.

Playing off the ice cream chain's 31 flavors, comedy cable net TBS will kick off a "31 Days of Funny" promotion July 1- 31 (they couldn't have done it in June for obvious reasons).



The promo campaign will be supported by on-air, online and in-store elements (expect more such media marketing announcements as the Promax/BDA promotion conference gets into full swing (or should that be pitch) in New York.

The promotion will include co-branded on-air spots, a "micro-site on TBS.com, a TBS programming-branded vacation sweepstakes with prizes that also include ice cream for a year.

Baskin-Robbins will include co-branded counter cards, scratch-off game pieces, and the ever-popular door clings.