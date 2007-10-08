TBS Adds Darling for MLB Postseason Coverage

TBS added former Major League Baseball pitcher Ron Darling to its studio team as an analyst for the remainder of its postseason coverage, beginning with Monday night’s Cleveland Indians-New York Yankees game.

Darling, who was a game analyst for the Arizona Diamondbacks-Chicago Cubs first-round series, will join Ernie Johnson, Cal Ripken and Frank Thomas in the studio.

The addition of Darling comes as TBS’ studio team has drawn largely mixed reviews in its first year of the new television deal that gives Turner Sports all four first-round series, as well as one of the two League Championship Series.

While Johnson has largely been lauded for his typically solid work, industry observers have given mixed reviews to Ripken. The analysis of Thomas has been much more negative, as the current Toronto Blue Jays player has been criticized both for his lack of comfort on camera and his hesitancy to speak negatively about other current players.

TBS will also feature a segment with actress and TBS contributor Alyssa Milano during the studio show.