TBN Takes Wumblers

Cable and satellite net Trinity Broadcast Network will add preschool series, The Wumblers, to its lineup beginning in fall 2007.



It will be carried on both the TBN network and its Christian children's network, Smile of a Child.



The pro-social animated series is about a sweet natured, multi-colored Wumbler named Bertrum, and his pal Raimundo, a Latino snail. The show was developed by former preschool teacher turned CEO of Giddy Gander Laura J. Wellington. It is distributed by Giddy Gander Company.