Taylor returns to ABC
Lance Taylor has rejoined ABC as senior vice president of current
programming, where he will oversee all scripted programming for the network,
said Susan Lyne, president of ABC Entertainment, to whom he will report.
Taylor's hiring is the last one as ABC rebuilds its current department.
He comes to ABC from Fox, where he had been senior VP of current programs
since September 1997 and a consulting producer for the past six months.
Taylor started his career at ABC as a page in 1970 and worked at the network
until 1984, departing as director of comedy-program development.
He has held several creative positions within the industry at companies such
as Columbia Pictures, Think Entertainment Ltd. and The Walt Disney
Co.
