Taxicab Confessions to ride again
Home Box Office is reviving documentary series Taxicab Confessions.
The series -- which gives viewers a look at cab drivers and riders in New York -- goes into production in July.
Taxicab Confessions first started in 1995 and won an Emmy Award for
outstanding informational special. Past specials have been set in New York
and Las Vegas.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.