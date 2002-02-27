Tauzin-Dingell gains House passage

By a vote of 273-157, the House of Representatives

passed a bill Wednesday that would deregulate regional phone companies so that they could build

high-speed fiber networks without having to share them with competitors.

That bill, H.R. 1542, is sponsored by Reps. Billy Tauzin (R-La.) and John

Dingell (D-Mich.) and is often referred to by their last names.

In Tauzin's view, Congress or the Federal Communications Commission needs to deregulate the phone companies

to encourage them to fully deploy broadband networks so that they can compete with

cable operators that deliver high-speed cable-modem service.

Although passing Tauzin-Dingell into law would cause the cable industry to

face competition from a huge and newly unfettered opponent, the industry has

remained unopposed to the bill.

The National Cable & Telecommunications Association "strongly believes

that marketplace competition is the best way to foster the availability of

broadband services to all Americans," according to an NCTA statement. "Thus, we

have not opposed the Tauzin-Dingell bill, nor advocated that regulatory

conditions be placed on broadband competitors."

That was not the stance of other phone-company competitors, such as long-distance companies and competitive local-exchange carriers.

"We are, of course, disappointed that the House has today passed the

Dingell-Tauzin bill, an unjustifiable and unwarranted giveaway to the Bell

monopolies," AT&T Corp. general counsel Jim Cicconi said. "This

legislation, if it ever became law, would be a public-policy disaster and would

allow the Bells to extend their monopoly control to all forms of telephone

service, as well as DSL [digital subscriber line]."

"The Bells should declare this vote as their victory," Covad Communications Co.'s Jason

Oxman said. "Now is the time to change the dialogue and focus on competition -- the

only true path to ensuring that all Americans can enjoy the benefits of

broadband services."

Although the highly controversial bill finally gained House passage, it met

with stiff opposition along the way.

Rep. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) attempted to kill it through skillful use of

parliamentary procedure. But Tauzin successfully marshalled his forces to beat

back Markey and win passage.

Still, Tauzin's and Dingell's victory is expected to be short-lived. The bill

faces powerful opponents in the Senate, including Senate Commerce Committee

chairman Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.); that committee's ranking Republican, John

McCain (Ariz.)' Senate Minority Leader Trent Lott (R-Miss.)' Sen. Ted Stevens

(R-Alaska)' and Sen. Conrad Burns (R-Mont.).

Hollings has gone so far this week as to call the bill "blasphemy." He held a

press conference Wednesday morning to condemn the bill.