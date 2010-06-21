Tassler, Josephson Join B&C's "Women of Hollywood"
CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler and WME
agent Nancy Josephson have been named speakers at B&C's
inaugural
"Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood." They join previouslyannouncedspeaker Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and president,
Disney/AB
C Television Group.
The event is a one-of-a-kind, off-the-record, intimate
networking gathering of the women of the TV industry. It will be held
July 15
from 3-6 p.m. at The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. Cocktails and
appetizers
will be served.
Tassler and Josephson will be featured in a roundtable
discussion among "Powerhouses of Primetime." Additional panelists will
be
announced at a later date. Tassler oversees the most-watched network's
entertainment programming for primetime and late night, as well as
daytime and
program development for all genres.
Josephson is the first woman to reach senior management
level at any talent agency. She spent 20 years at International Creative
Management, in capacities including co-president of the agency and head
of TV.
At WME , she reps literature and talent clients in the TV and motion
pictures
departments, including Tyra Banks, Craig Ferguson, Friends creators-exec
producers
David Crane and Marta Kaufman, Kathy Griffin and Goldie Hawn.
For more info and tickets, log onto www.broadcastingcable.com/womenhollywood
