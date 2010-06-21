Tassler, Josephson Join B&C's "Women of Hollywood"

CBS Entertainment President Nina Tassler and WME

agent Nancy Josephson have been named speakers at B&C's

inaugural

"Keynotes & Cocktails: Women of Hollywood." They join previouslyannouncedspeaker Anne Sweeney, co-chair, Disney Media Networks and president,

Disney/AB

C Television Group.

The event is a one-of-a-kind, off-the-record, intimate

networking gathering of the women of the TV industry. It will be held

July 15

from 3-6 p.m. at The Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood. Cocktails and

appetizers

will be served.

Tassler and Josephson will be featured in a roundtable

discussion among "Powerhouses of Primetime." Additional panelists will

be

announced at a later date. Tassler oversees the most-watched network's

entertainment programming for primetime and late night, as well as

daytime and

program development for all genres.

Josephson is the first woman to reach senior management

level at any talent agency. She spent 20 years at International Creative

Management, in capacities including co-president of the agency and head

of TV.

At WME , she reps literature and talent clients in the TV and motion

pictures

departments, including Tyra Banks, Craig Ferguson, Friends creators-exec

producers

David Crane and Marta Kaufman, Kathy Griffin and Goldie Hawn.

For more info and tickets, log onto www.broadcastingcable.com/womenhollywood