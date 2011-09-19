Targeting the Hispanic Home

RELATED: The Great Gadsby

Taking a Cereal to the Next Level

Hispanic TV Summit Agenda

Hispanic TV Summit Network Guide



With U.S. Census data showing that Hispanics represent the largest and fastest-growing ethnic group in the nation, cable, satellite and telco providers have all been working to hone their offerings, with new channels, improved customer services, better bundles and more content for more devices as part of their “TV Everywhere” efforts.



Here is an operator-by-operator look at each provider’s key offerings and Hispanic strategies.



Comcast



Basic subscribers: 22.5 million



High-speed Internet subscribers: 17.6 million



Phone subscribers: 9.1 million



Contacts: Marcien Jenckes, senior vice president and general manager of video services; Diana Kerekes, vice president of video content; David Jensen, vice president of international programming; Roberto Perez, director of multicultural marketing, (215) 286- 2867; Homer Gonzalez, director of Spanishlanguage content acquisition, (215) 286- 4821.



Hispanic packages: MultiLatino Video Packages (around 60 Spanish-language channels and, depending on the package, different levels of English video networks; as well as music channels, a digital set-top box and video-on-demand in Spanish for $29.95 to $76.90). The MSO has signed deals with about 80 programmers and systems draw on those deals to customize local offerings to reflect local demographics.



Spanish VOD, HSI and bundles: Offers more than 600 free Spanish-language VOD choices at any time, in addition to dual English/Spanish audio feeds on select films; has an extensive Comcast Latino Spanish-language portal in partnership with Terra.com; offers a number of bundles specifically for Hispanic subscribers; and has launched special international calling plans, including Mexico 100 for $4.95, Latin America 100 for $9.95 and Worldwide 300 for $14.99.



Major Hispanic markets: Passes more than 4 million Hispanic subscribers, serving such large Hispanic markets as Miami; Houston; Chicago; Boston; San Francisco; Denver; Atlanta; Philadelphia; and Albuquerque, N.M.



Recent and future plans: Comcast, which was the first cable operator to devote significant resources to the Hispanic market, rolled out lower-cost Hispanic tiers in 2003 and has since regularly expanded both linear-channels and free Spanishlanguage VOD content.



In the last 18 months, though, the nation’s largest operator has made particularly dramatic changes as it freed up bandwidth as part of analog reclamation efforts and other upgrades. This has allowed it to dramatically expand the number of Spanishlanguage channels in its packages to around 60 in many markets; increase its Spanish language HD channels; more than triple its Spanish VOD offerings, from 170 to over 600 choices in the last 12 months; and expand its multiplatform delivery, with more Spanish-language content for the Web and mobile devices. Newer networks added include Caracol TV, Multimedios, Utilisima and Canal Sur.



Bundles specifically targeted to Hispanics have been available since October 2006 and Comcast continues to focus on those in its marketing efforts. The company has also built its first customer-support center specifically for the U.S. Hispanic market; expanded its community and grassroots marketing efforts; is working to make low-cost broadband services available to lower-income groups; and, as part of the NBCUniversal deal, has agreed to launch 10 new independent channels, with many of those to be Hispanic or African-American owned-andoperated channels.



DirecTV



Subscribers: 19.4 million



Contact: Hector Placencia, GM, DirecTV Hispanic and International, (310) 964-4896



Hispanic packages: Lowest-priced offering is Óptimo Más (more than 55 Spanish-language channels, local broadcasters, secondary audio programming feeds and English-language channels for a total of over 165 channels for $44.99; currently promoted at $29.99 for first year).



Spanish VOD, HSI and bundles: Spanish-language on-demand content includes Spanish-language versions of new-release titles, Univision On Demand, Tr3s, Bloomberg On Demand, Sprout and Nickelodeon; bundled packages are sold with telco partners around the country; has launched DirectvEspanol.com with product information; various DirecTV apps, and TV Everywhere offerings give Spanish-speaking customers access to content on computers and mobile devices.



Major Hispanic markets: National footprint that offers local broadcasters, including Spanish broadcasters, in many markets.



Recent and future plans: In 2011, DirecTV continued to expand its bilingual channel lineup, with new Spanish-language channels, HD content, TV Everywhere products and other content, with a particular emphasis on sports. The company argues it currently offers the most soccer, with matches from all the local Latin American soccer leagues, all European matches, and exclusive matches from La Liga.



Recently added channels include Perú Mágico, TV Colombia and Pasiones; many of its premium movie channels are also available in SAP.



The satellite provider also continues to aggressively promote the service, hiring such celebrities as Lucero and Andres Garcia; in 2010, DirecTV was a top advertiser in U.S. Spanish-language media.



Current promotions include $15-per-month discount on Óptimo Más for first year; $20 discount on the Más Ultra package of 205 English and Spanish-language channels, normally priced at $59.99; and $30 discount on the Lo Máximo package, with more than 295 channels and more than 43 movie channels normally priced at $114.99.



Dish Network



Subscribers: 14.1 million



Hispanic packages: Entry-level packages include DishLatino Básico (more than 55 channels in Spanish and English for $19.95); DishLatino Clásico (more than 105 Spanish and English services for $32.99); DishLatino Plus ($37.99 for over 110 Spanish and English channels); DishLatino Dos (over 210 English and Spanish channels for $44.99); DishLatino Max (over 255 English and Spanish services for $57.99)



Contact: Ruben Mendiola, general manager of programming for DishLatino, ruben.mendiola@dishnetwork.com, (303) 723-1194.



Spanish VOD, HSI and bundles: Offers Spanish-language movies and television shows to subscribers who have set-top boxes capable of getting on-demand content; has rolled out TV Everywhere apps and authenticated online mobile offerings that provide subscribers with access to Dish content; subscribers with Sling-enabled boxes and devices can also access live Dish programming on other devices; telco partners bundle Dish’s video packages with their phone and digital-subscriberline offerings; has extensive Spanish-language pages for its online DishLatino offers.



Major Hispanic markets: National footprint with local broadcast stations available in most markets.



Recent and future plans: Satellite-TV company Dish was the first provider to seriously target the Hispanic market, viewing the effort as a means of differentiation. Dish continues to have some of the least-expensive packages on the market. New channels added in 2011 include Baby TV; currently offering $10 a month off the DishLatino Plus package, $15 off the DishLatino Dos tier and $18 off its DishLatino Max tier, with a 12-month contract.



Time Warner Cable



Basic subscribers: 12.2 million



High-speed Internet subscribers: 9.6 million



Voice subscribers: 4.5 million



Contact: Marisol Martinez, senior director of corporate target marketing, (212) 430-7251



Hispanic packages: Offers several packages, but the lead one is El Paquetazo (65 to 80 Spanish-language channels for a total of 165 to over 180 channels, a digital box and access to VOD for $29.99 to $39.99, depending on the region).



Hispanic VOD, HSI and bundles: Lo Mejor on Demand offers over 160 free Spanishlanguage programs; broadband service has extensive Spanish-language pages; is expanding Spanish language offerings on its iPad app and TV Everywhere offerings; has a variety of tripleplay packages that are marketed to Hispanics; its International OnePrice calling plan offers 1,000 free minutes to more than 100 countries, including many in Latin America, for $19.95.



Major Hispanic markets: New York, New Jersey, San Diego, Los Angeles and other Southern California operations; Texas; and the Carolinas. Overall, it serves DMAs where about 47% of all U.S. Hispanics reside.



Recent and future plans: The New York system rolled out a low-cost DTV en Español entrylevel package in early 2003 and has since been expanding and developing its packages. Its main Hispanic package El Paquetazo was first launched in 2008 in Los Angeles and is now available in its major Hispanic markets with a greatly expanded offering of Spanish-language channels and VOD content. As a result of those moves, the MSO has nearly doubled subscribers to the package in recent quarters and has seen significant increases in VOD usage.



Continues to add new channels, having recently added fi ve Spanish-language services in Texas, four in Los Angeles and three in New York; is increasing VOD offerings and expects to soon announce additional Spanish content for its iPad app, which already includes content from Galavisión, mun2, GolTV and others.



Cox Communications



Video subscribers: More than 5 million



High-speed Internet subscribers: More than 4 million



Phone subscribers: More than 3 million



Contact: Philip Polk, director of segmentation marketing, (404) 847-6484



Hispanic packages: “Paquete Latino” (up to 35 Spanish-language networks and 10 to 15 channels of English-language local broadcast stations and basic services for about $28 to $32); “El Mix” (up to 35 Spanish-language networks and around 40 channels of English-language programming for $35 to $40); Super Mix (over 250 channels including the Spanish-language tier for $60 to $65); local systems customize channels and pricing.



Hispanic VOD, HSI and bundles: Offers a variety of English and Spanish-language movies, music and other TV programming on demand; has a variety of bundles and calling plans, including one offering unlimited calling to Mexico. Major Hispanic markets: Include Arizona, Southern California and Las Vegas.



Recent and future moves: As part of a completely revamped Hispanic strategy, Cox launched Paquete Latino and a Spanishlanguage Web site in 2004 and has since continued to expand offerings, having launched the El Mix tier in 2010. Attractively priced bundles remain a major focus, with around 65% of all Hispanic customers taking two or more products. To strengthen its bundles, Cox continues to explore options for better long-distance calling plans.



Cox is also looking to expand its linear andon demand offerings, with plans to increase its VOD content by about 20% a year. It continues to focus on offerings that can appeal to the different segments of the Hispanic community.



Major Hispanic markets: Include Arizona, Southern California and Las Vegas.



Charter Communications



Basic subscribers: 4.2 million



High-speed Internet subscribers: 3.4 million



Phone subscribers: 1.7 million



Contact: David Saldarriaga, director of sales and marketing, (360) 258-5205



Hispanic packages: “Latino View” (digital box, access to VOD, local broadcast channels and as many as 28 Spanish-language networks for $34.99 to $36.99); plans to significantly revamp its Hispanic products with new packages and additional content are due shortly.



Hispanic VOD, HSI and bundles: Will soon be adding new Spanish VOD content and revamping its Spanishlanguage Web site charterlatino.com; currently offers a tripleplay bundle targeted to Hispanics for $74.98 with new bundles to be launched shortly; has a variety of longdistance calling plans, including Mexico 200, with 200 minutes of calling to Mexico for $10.



Major Hispanic markets: Los Angeles; Ft. Worth, Texas; Reno, Nev.; as well as Tennessee; South Carolina and portions of Washington.



Recent and future plans: Recently added eight channels in California, including Cine Latino, Semillitas, VeneMovies, Central American TV, Multimedios, La Familia, Mexicanal and Boomerang (SAP) and put Saldarriaga in charge of developing a new Hispanic strategy and offerings. As part of the new strategy, will soon be launching new packages and content, with a key focus on better serving the diversity of the Hispanic community with programming that targets a variety of ethnic groups, from Mexico to Central and South America, as well as multiple generations and those who are Spanish-dominant, bilingual or English-dominant. Also revamping its bundles and adding new tools to its website for information and sales. Extensive promotions will be offered when the new packages are launched.



Verizon FiOS TV



Basic video subscribers: 3.8 million



High-speed Internet subscribers: 8.6 million



Mobile: 89.7 million retail customers



Retail residence voice connections: 13.1 million



Contacts: Bill Binford, Verizon Communications director of programming, (212) 406-6706; Oscar Madrid, director of multicultural marketing



Hispanic packages: Lowest cost option is “Spanish-Language Package” (41 Spanish- language channels for $12.99 per month.); the more popular option is “La Conexión” (including 41 Spanishlanguage channels for a total of more than 155 channels, including 18 HD channels, for $54.99 a month); various more-expensive options.



Spanish VOD, HSD and bundles: Offers a variety of Spanish-language VOD movies and television programming; offers La Conexión bundle for $89.99 that can be customized with different Internet speeds or combined with long-distance calling plans; the Spanish-Language Package can be bundled with Verizon’s other services; has Spanish-language website (enciendetefios.com).



Major Hispanic markets: New York, New Jersey, Texas, Florida, California and other markets.



Recent and future plans: Hispanic markets have always been an important part of the telco’s strategy and FiOS TV has made available a robust Hispanic offering since launch. After concentrating on rolling out its services and building penetration, it has beefed up its Hispanic marketing and in the last two years year has significantly expanded the number of Spanish-language channels, with seven new channels added this year, and the amount of Spanish-language VOD content. Also worked to give customers more flexibility in their bundles; more content for Hispanics has been added to FiOS’s Flex View offerings and Verizon continues beef up its promotional efforts.



AT&T U-verse TV



Basic video subscribers: 3.4 million



High-speed wired Internet subscribers: 16.5 million



Voice: 41.3 million wireline voice connections Wireless: 98.6 million



Contacts: Dan York, president, content, AT&T; Rob Thun, senior vice president of content; Emma Bracket, director of content, (310) 552-0279



Hispanic programming packages: All U-verse TV customers have access to “Paquete Español” (up to 52 channels for $15 a month on top of any U-verse TV programming tier); also offers “U200 Latino” (includes the channels in Paquete Español, plus local broadcast channels and a wide array of English-language channels for 300-plus total channels, priced at $79 a month).



Spanish VOD, high-speed Internet and bundles: U-verse Movies library offers thousands of hours of free and paid on-demand titles that includes a includes a wide selection of original Spanish movies, children’s programs, events and Spanish versions of popular new releases; a variety of options for bundling U-verse TV Spanish-language packages with U-verse Internet, U-verse Voice and/or AT&T wireless services for significant discounts; offers low-cost international calling plans; is adding apps and interactive features for Hispanic audiences.



Major Hispanic markets: Los Angeles; Houston; Dallas-Fort Worth; San Antonio, Texas; San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose; Sacramento- Stockton-Modesto, Calif.; San Diego; Chicago; Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; West Palm Beach, Fla.; Austin, Texas; Fresno, Calif.; Bakersfield, Calif.; Detroit-Ann Arbor, Mich.; Atlanta; El Paso and Corpus Christi, Texas; Orlando, Fla.; Monterey-Salinas, Calif.; Raleigh-Durham, N.C.; Odessa-Midland, Texas; and Charlotte, N.C.



Recent and future plans: Has made a number of moves in the last year to add linear channels, develop new bundles, expand available on demand content and launch interactive features and applications targeted to the Hispanic offering.



In last year, added 25 Spanish-language channels, including Mega TV, Estrella, Nat Geo Mundo and Utilísima; in the last half of this year, plans to roll out U300 Latino package with over 340 channels for $99 and U450 Latino with over 410 channels for $132 a month. Also continues to look for additional HD content as part of an effort to have the largest package of English and Spanish HD content on the market.



As a means of differentiation, AT&T’s U-verse has also worked to develop interactive applications for Hispanics, launching a World Cup app with Univision in 2010 and rolling out a Paquete Español Multiview mosaic in August. It’s also beefed up its multiplatform efforts, allowing customers to watch TV shows on more than 20 devices with U-verse Mobile. AT&T is looking for additional Spanish-language content that it can deliver to online and mobile users.



Recent promotions include significant discounts for bundles, with savings of as much as $35 a month for 12 months with a triple playbundle and $45 a month for the quad play.



Cablevision Systems



Video subscribers: 3.3 million



High-speed Internet subscribers: 2.9 million



Voice Lines: 2.9 million



Contact: James Moore, director of emerging markets and technology, (516) 803-4417, Jmoore5@cablevision.com



Hispanic packages: iO en Español (more than 35 Spanish-language channels, and a free Spanishlanguage VOD service priced at $6.95 a month for subscribers to Family Cable)



Hispanic VOD, HSI and bundles: More than 150 hours of Spanish-language VOD programming a month; Spanish-language Web portal for its Optimum Online Internet service (www.optimum.net/latino); markets a variety of promotions for video, Internet and phone; offers flat-rate plans for unlimited local and long-distance calling within the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada; also offers Optimum Voice World Call, which offers up to 250 minutes of calling anywhere in the world, including up to 30 minutes of calls to Cuba, for $19.95; has rolled out TV Everywhere applications.



Major Hispanic markets: Greater New York City area, including parts of Brooklyn, the Bronx, parts of New Jersey and Long Island.



Recent and future plans: iO en Español, along with other international services, has been carried across Cablevision’s entire footprint since 2006. During the past few years Cablevison has added a number of new Spanish-language networks, including ViendoMovies, V-me, Telemicro, Ecuavisa Internacional, Caracol TV Internacional, WAPA America, Latelenovela Network, Dominican View and Tele El Salvador. The MSO continues to look for ways to enhance its Spanish-language offering.



Bright House Networks



Total customers: 2.4 million



Contact: N/A



Hispanic package: Has over 50 channels providing Spanish-language content; in Florida markets offers Nuestros Canales a Spanishlanguage tier that features 34 Spanish language video channels, and five audio.



Hispanic VOD, HSI and bundles: “Español Movies on Demand” and “International Movies on Demand” include both free and pay-per-view Spanish-language content; the Florida market offers “Lo Mejor On Demand,” with more than 50 hours of programming from Univision, Telefutura, Telemundo and others; “Road Runner en Español” high-speed data service, offered in most markets, has extensive Spanish-language pages for Hispanic customers; Hispanic-targeted “Mi Mexico” and “Latin American Call Plans” are offered in the Florida market.



Major Hispanic markets: The Florida market, including Tampa Bay, Fla.; Central Florida; and Bakersfield, Calif.



Recent and future moves: Plans to soon to go HD with InfoMas, its Spanish language regional news and information channel with news, weather, political coverage, Major League Baseball and National Basketball Association coverage.



Has also recently added such channels as TV Venezuela, Ecuavisa, Infinito, Canal 24 horas, Centroamerica TV and Utilisima and continues to expand its HD programming, with the launch of Telefutura HD, ESPN Deportes HD and Fox Deportes HD.



Is also expanding its Spanish-language content in Bakersfield, Calif., where it now offers three tiers of Spanish-language programming including Hispanavision with 32 video channels and five audio services.



SOURCE: Data collected by George Winslow (gpwin@oregoncoast.com) in August and September, reflecting current pricing and packages as of Sept. 15.