Target: Pay TV's Wild Side

Cable and satellite operators watched from the sidelines last year while

broadcast TV was roasted in Washington for Janet Jackson's and Bono's

crimes against public taste. Now it is pay TV's turn in the government's

line of fire—and the result could cost the industry a lot more than an FCC

fine and public scoldings on Capitol Hill. With newly appointed Attorney

General Alberto Gonzales making the prosecution of obscenity cases a priority

for the Justice Department, cable and satellite operators face a looming threat

to their estimated $800 million in revenues from adult entertainment. But the

landscape of cable and satellite programming itself—from the bawdy humor on

Comedy Central to the softcore fare on late-night HBO and Cinemax—is also

subject to attack as Congress contemplates revising the rules that have

essentially given pay TV carte blanche to show anything, at any time.

For social conservatives, who have been emboldened by their role in the

reelection of President Bush, the rhetoric coming out of D.C. could not be more

welcome. For the pay-TV industry, the coming confrontations present the

formidable task of lobbying to protect its interests, avoiding the radioactive

PR of seeming to defend pornography, and preparing to fend off legal barrages

from federal prosecutors.

Broadcast television suffered Washington's wrath last year for the

infamous transgressions of Bono and Janet Jackson. Now it looks like cable and

satellite programmers' turn on the hot seat as Congress and the Justice

Department contemplate steps that could terminate pay TV's free pass to show

anything, anytime.

The industry's wide latitude is threatened on two fronts. First, many

in Congress want to impose on cable the same type of restrictions that limit

when broadcasters may air their sexiest and edgiest mainstream shows. The other

worry for the cable industry is a rising sentiment to eliminate an extremely

lucrative line of programming that no broadcaster would dare provide:

pay-per-view porn.

If proponents fully realized their goals of restricting indecency and

obscenity (the distinction is basically indecency = dirty words, obscenity =

dirty pictures), it would have major implications not just for the economics of

cable and satellite TV but for their programming itself. For instance, Comedy

Central might have to move the profanity-laced South

Park out of prime time, and HBO, Cinemax and Showtime likely would

find it wise to abandon their late-night softcore programming. The Spice

channel might survive only as the name of a cooking network.

But even though the current move to police cable programming appears to

have more momentum than past clean-up threats, considerable obstacles remain to

be overcome before cable and satellite operators could be forced to rethink

their business plans.

Two weeks ago, new Attorney General Alberto Gonzales vowed to pursue

“aggressive prosecution” of obscenity cases, an announcement many social

conservatives interpreted as a sign the Justice Department is set to expand its

anti-obscenity enforcement into increasingly prevalent forms of adult

entertainment, such as pay-per-view on cable and DVDs. And indeed, Justice

Department spokesman Brian Sierra cautions, “Anybody trafficking in obscenity

does so at their own risk.”

Gonzales, a former White House lawyer, placed an obscenity crackdown on

the same list of priorities as the war on terror, deterring violent crime,

lobbying for victims'-rights legislation, reforming immigration laws and

eliminating human trafficking.

“JUSTICE AND HUMAN DIGNITY”

Combating obscenity, Gonzales says, is critical to advancing “the

cause of justice and human dignity.”

The campaign comes at a time when social conservatives, having helped

President Bush to victory in the past two presidential elections, feel

emboldened to press for action on their agenda. On the obscenity front, their

concerns arise from what they see as media providers' “whatever sells”

attitude toward sexually oriented and explicit content. In fact, groups such as

the National Coalition for the Protection of Children and Families, as well as

Concerned Women for America, have criticized the Bush administration for not

doing more during the past four years.

Dan Panetti, the National Coalition's vice president for legal and

public policy, believes that the Justice Department during the tenure of former

Attorney General John Ashcroft would have pursued obscenity prosecutions if not

for the unexpected demands of the war on terror. “9/11 changed everything,”

he says.

Now that the Bush White House has revived its social agenda, Panetti is

encouraged that obscenity will be attacked on many fronts: “We'd like for

dozens of cases to be brought at one time in federal circuits across the

country.”

Although Sen. Hillary Clinton has not come out in support of the most

wide-ranging proposals to rein in indecency and obscenity, she last week

sharply attacked the entertainment industry for the exposure of children to sex

and violence on television and in videogames. She joined a bipartisan call for

a government study of the media's impact on young children and urged a

uniform ratings system across various entertainment platforms so parents can

better gauge what their children see.

The sight of the Democrat from New York alongside Republican Sen. Sam

Brownback—who is at the forefront of an anti-obscenity movement in the

Senate—touting legislation to require the media-impact study, indicated the

new tenor on Capitol Hill that could greatly complicate life for the cable

industry.

For the past decade, both the Clinton and Bush Justice Departments

focused narrowly on anti-obscenity enforcement, primarily on the trafficking of

child pornography. But during his confirmation hearing in January, Gonzales

pledged to prosecute more-prevalent types of pornography, as the Reagan

administration did in the 1980s.

Including adult pay-per-view channels in a government anti-obscenity

campaign would threaten what is by far cable and satellite operators' most

profitable product line. Satellite and cable operators, according to Kagan

Research, are pulling in revenue of just under $800 million a year from adult

movie subscriptions and pay-per-view orders, roughly 40% of pay-TV on-demand

revenue. That may not sound like much for an industry expected to tally $62

billion in revenues this year, but the take from adult pay-per-view is almost

pure profit. Cable and satellite operators' margins for sex channels,

according to several analysts' estimates, run between 70% and 90%. By

comparison, cable and satellite operators get to keep only 40% of the retail

price of theatrical movies.

ESSENTIAL DRIVERS OF GROWTH

Even for the strongest operators, profits from adult pay-per-view are

essential to quickly recapturing the costs of building out their systems'

digital capacity, an effort on which the industry as a whole has spent $95

billion since 1996. As more systems go digital and add video-on-demand

services, according to Jupiter Research, cable and satellite providers will

grow their adult channel revenue by 120% through 2009. (Kagan Research is more

cautious, as shown in the graph on page 14.)

Jupiter's Todd Chanko says add-on services such as pay-per-view adult

channels will be essential drivers of growth, now that 85% of Americans already

subscribe to cable or satellite and new customers will be hard to come by.

“All operators have to rely on other ways to generate incremental revenue,”

he says.

Fighting a crackdown on porn would present an awkward challenge for

cable. Despite the profits, adult entertainment is to the media business what

nuclear waste is to energy producers: Nobody rushes to defend it in public.

Indeed, last month, news reports about Adelphia Communications' intention to

offer the most graphic form of hardcore porn (XXX, in the adult-entertainment

business's calibration of the sex acts depicted) on its cable system in

Southern California prompted so much criticism that the company quickly

abandoned the plans.

Comcast, the country's largest cable company, referred

B&C to the National Cable &

Telecommunications Association for comment on the obscenity issue. Dealing with

the hot-button topic is one of the first tasks faced by new NCTA President Kyle

McSlarrow, a Republican with strong ties to party leadership. He says he is

“comfortable” with the industry's decision to rely on channel-blocking

technology, which he describes as a powerful tool that allows parents to shield

their children from adult channels and other edgy fare without hindering

anybody's viewing choices. “I don't want to start making decisions about

what other people watch,” he says.

Playboy Entertainment Group, which provides 75% of adult pay-TV content

though the Playboy, Spice and Hot Network channels, also declined to comment on

the Justice Department's efforts. (The other top adult-channel producer is

New Frontier, which sells The Erotic Network channels; the company did not

respond to a request for an interview. Larry Flynt's Hustler TV is just

getting into the business.)

Because porn is radioactive as a PR issue, cable operators and big hotel

chains that carry in-room pay-per-view porn channels have largely left the job

of defending the business in public to the adult-entertainment industry's

trade group, the Free Speech Coalition. Executive Director Michelle Freridge

won't identify members but says her group's efforts have the support of the

cable and hotel industries. The coalition's more public allies include the

ACLU, the Association of Club Executives (which represents strip clubs) and the

First Amendment Lawyers Association.

“A lot of organizations and specific companies don't want to attract

the attention of their attackers,” Freridge says.

Behind the scenes in Washington, however, cable and satellite operators

are scrambling to use whatever influence they can to shield the pay-TV

business. Brian Roberts, the CEO of Comcast, will have the opportunity to

capitalize on ties he made as co-chair of Philadelphia 2000, the host committee

for the Republican National Convention. But that is hardly Comcast's only

useful Washington connection; the company's Washington office is led by Kerry

Knott, ex-chief of staff for former House Majority Leader Richard Armey.

ANTI-PORN ACTIVIST REJOINS JUSTICE

Although the general public may only be vaguely aware of the amount of

money their local cable franchises can pull in from adult channels,

conservative activists already are zeroing in on the major corporations' porn

profits. “Everything is in place to bring prosecutions against mainstream

companies,” says Panetti.

In the past four years, the Justice Department has added 17 attorneys to

its Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section and doubled the section's budget

to $42 million. Among the new prosecutors is Bruce Taylor, who returned to the

department after working as an anti-porn activist. As a Reagan-era Justice

attorney, he unsuccessfully prosecuted Hustler's Larry Flynt but won a string

of lower-profile obscenity cases.

Gonzales' pledge to pursue anti-porn cases came the same week two top

lawmakers vowed to bring pay TV under the same “indecency” restrictions as

broadcasters. Sen. Ted Stevens, chairman of the Senate Commerce Committee,

promised a showdown with the cable industry if operators continue to insist

they are constitutionally exempt from FCC indecency restrictions on

broadcasters' allowing objectionable—but not obscene—programming only

between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., when children are least likely to encounter it.

“I think we can put restrictions on cable,” he told the National

Association of Broadcasters last week. Stevens predicted that cable operators

will lose in court if they challenge indecency restrictions on First Amendment

grounds.

Rep. Joe Barton, Stevens' counterpart in the House, seconded the call

for cable indecency restrictions. Rank-and-file lawmakers have voiced support

for the idea, too. Last year, Rep. Nathan Deal appeared to have enough votes

among fellow House Commerce Committee members to amend broadcast-indecency

legislation with a provision that would make cable operators sell channels

individually (or à la carte, as it's known in the industry), rather

than in bundles containing channels some parents might not want their kids to

see. Only after committee leaders convinced their members that restrictions on

cable might not survive the court challenge did they back off.

Shedding their public shyness about defending their porn operations, the

cable executives quickly responded to Stevens' and Barton's comments about

indecency restrictions. Operators say channel-blocking technology and the fact

that subscribers “invite” cable television into their homes are sufficient

protection from new limits on pay-TV programming. “The subscription nature of

cable service, and the ability of cable customers to block unwanted

programming, strongly differentiates cable from broadcasting,” says NCTA

spokesman Brian Dietz.

Because of well-established court rulings, Stevens' saber-rattling

about imposing indecency restrictions seems less likely to threaten the pay-TV

business as it exists today than would a Justice Department anti-obscenity

campaign. Years of court rulings have spelled out at least modest First

Amendment protections for programming that would legally be classified as

indecent, incorporating such elements as profanity, bathroom humor and explicit

references to sex. Cable and satellite-TV operators simply have to make

channel-blocking technology available to subscribers who don't want networks

that provide content they find objectionable. Indecency is not even banned from

broadcast television, after all; it is just corralled by the FCC into those

eight overnight hours.

Obscenity, on the other hand, has no First Amendment protections and may

be outlawed under local or federal statutes no matter what the venue. The

age-old problem, of course, is defining exactly what constitutes obscenity. In

1973, the Supreme Court found that, in order to be considered obscene, content

must depict or describe sexual conduct in a way a local community would find

patently offensive.

SERIOUS ROADBLOCKS

Recent cases have put serious roadblocks in the Bush administration's

plans on this front. Congressional attempts to restrict online pornography have

been rejected by the Supreme Court on First Amendment grounds. Most recently, a

federal district court threw out charges against a distributor of movies

simulating rapes and murder. The Justice Department is appealing.

But Justice spokesman Sierra predicts cases will go to trial as they are

brought before judges in other districts. “It's up to local officials and

juries to decide whether there's been a violation of the law.”

Tailoring its approach to the Supreme Court's concerns, Justice will

leave the decisions about pursuing prosecutions to local federal district

attorneys—to ensure that local community standards are taken into

account—and brought before local juries. The local prosecutions will be

assisted by Justice officials in Washington.

The Justice Department has found support on Capitol Hill, from both

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Orrin Hatch and committee member Sam

Brownback. The senators have taken the lead in sponsoring anti-obscenity

legislation in the first session of 2005, and both have called on the Justice

Department to step up obscenity prosecutions. Brownback has sponsored

legislation that would call for federally funded research into the possibly

addictive effects of pornography (he maintains that pornography is indeed

addictive and contributes to crimes such as child sexual abuse.)

The Free Speech Coalition's Freridge says Brownback is laying the

groundwork for a broad attack on adult entertainment. She insists that

porn-addiction theories have little credence among most researchers.

“In order for the government to infringe upon free speech, there has

to be a compelling reason,” she says. “We believe they are trying to create

a record for legislation that would make adult entertainment illegal.”

As far as the National Coalition's Panetti is concerned, however, most

pornography is already illegal—and it is time the government said so. “The

government can censor this material,” he says. “All we're asking is that

the government brings these cases and asks juries whether this content should

be protected by the First Amendment. Local communities are going to say no.”

If that happens, cable accountants are likely to look at their ledgers

and say Oh, no.

Additional reporting by John M.

Higgins