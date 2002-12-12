Tardiff-Hill joins SPT
Tracey Tardiff-Hill has been named vice president of marketing at Sony
Pictures Television, said Alan Daniels, senior VP of marketing, to
whom she reports.
She will oversee the 2003 launch of eBay-TV and the studio's efforts
on The Young and the Restless.
Tardiff-Hill previously was a marketing consultant with SPT, working as
project and brand manager for syndicated game show
Pyramid.
