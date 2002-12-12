Tardiff-Hill joins SPT

Tracey Tardiff-Hill has been named vice president of marketing at Sony

Pictures Television, said Alan Daniels, senior VP of marketing, to

whom she reports.

She will oversee the 2003 launch of eBay-TV and the studio's efforts

on The Young and the Restless.

Tardiff-Hill previously was a marketing consultant with SPT, working as

project and brand manager for syndicated game show

Pyramid.