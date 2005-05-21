Tara Reid To Host Wild On

Tara Reid will host E!’s travel series Wild On when it returns for its new season in August.

The infamously indulgent party girl, reported recently as having been in negotiations for the gig, will guide viewers across dance floors, bars and penthouses in hotspots including SouthBeach and St. Tropez in new, hour-long episodes.

Reid is the fourth host of the show, which has aired since 1997, following Jules Asner, Brooke Burke, and Cindy Taylor.

E!, available in 86 million homes, will debut its new travel gal in an interview on E! News on May 23.